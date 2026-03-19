Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

RCAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Red Cat from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

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Red Cat Stock Up 0.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth about $19,739,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Cat by 15.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,037,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 269,942 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 510.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 237,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 198,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Red Cat

Here are the key news stories impacting Red Cat this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue surge and capacity expansion — Q4 revenue jumped to $26.2M (up ~1,985% YoY) and full-year revenue rose ~161%; management says production capacity expanded ~520%, giving revenue momentum into 2026. This validates the growth narrative and supports upside to future revenue and order fulfillment. Red Cat Reports Record Q4 Revenue Growth

Record revenue surge and capacity expansion — Q4 revenue jumped to $26.2M (up ~1,985% YoY) and full-year revenue rose ~161%; management says production capacity expanded ~520%, giving revenue momentum into 2026. This validates the growth narrative and supports upside to future revenue and order fulfillment. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic outlook lifted investor interest — coverage and commentary noted a strong earnings outlook that pushed the stock toward its 52-week high and coincided with heavy call-buying, suggesting bullish positioning by traders. RCAT Stock Surges on Strong Earnings Outlook

Optimistic outlook lifted investor interest — coverage and commentary noted a strong earnings outlook that pushed the stock toward its 52-week high and coincided with heavy call-buying, suggesting bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a notable increase in call option volume was reported (28,353 calls), which signals bullish speculation but doesn’t guarantee sustained price gains; options flow can amplify moves in either direction.

Unusual options activity — a notable increase in call option volume was reported (28,353 calls), which signals bullish speculation but doesn’t guarantee sustained price gains; options flow can amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call disclosed operational tradeoffs — management highlighted the revenue acceleration and bookings but also discussed investments and execution steps; the transcript contains detail investors should review to assess sustainability of growth versus cash burn. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call disclosed operational tradeoffs — management highlighted the revenue acceleration and bookings but also discussed investments and execution steps; the transcript contains detail investors should review to assess sustainability of growth versus cash burn. Negative Sentiment: Wider-than-expected Q4 loss and margin pressure — despite revenue upside, the company reported a larger net loss than analysts expected and noted gross margin and operating expense headwinds that weigh on near-term profitability and could compress free cash flow. Red Cat Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

About Red Cat

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Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

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