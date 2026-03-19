RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Director Deborah Stein Buys 400 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) Director Deborah Stein bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.74 per share, with a total value of $39,496.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,236. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RB Global Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $119.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

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RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RB Global from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RB Global from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBA

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in RB Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,067,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,353,000 after purchasing an additional 190,408 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at $3,621,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

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RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

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