Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.9920, with a volume of 820065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

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Range Resources Trading Up 5.5%

The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $786.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 116.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 49.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 196.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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