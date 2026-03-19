Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Mark Marino Sells 14,058 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Marino sold 14,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $25,444.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,158,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,561.94. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 8.4%

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 2,822,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,147,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.80. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

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Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.56 million. Rackspace Technology has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.15 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 359,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,760 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,050,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 435,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.70.

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Rackspace Technology Company Profile

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Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) is a leading provider of managed multi-cloud solutions and services, specializing in the deployment, management and optimization of public and private cloud environments. The company helps organizations design and operate applications across platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and its own private cloud infrastructure. Rackspace’s core offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, data protection, security services and 24x7x365 operational support.

Beyond cloud hosting, Rackspace offers a range of professional services designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

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