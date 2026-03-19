Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QTWO. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Q2 Stock Down 0.6%

Insider Activity

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $144,858.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 47,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,106.45. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,058,477.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 483,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,812,422.70. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 411,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,702,472 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Q2 by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.