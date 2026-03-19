Q1 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores Increased by Zacks Research

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $214.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.29.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $207.22 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $216.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.57 and a 200 day moving average of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.91, for a total value of $546,753.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 103,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,234,874.95. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Ross Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near-term and multi-year EPS estimates for ROST (Q1–Q4 2027, FY2027; Q1–Q4 2028, FY2028; FY2029), boosting FY2027 to $7.23 (from $7.00) and FY2028 to $7.89 (from $7.34). Higher modeled earnings across quarters suggests analysts see stronger revenue or margin momentum ahead — a clear positive for forward earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised multiple near-term and multi-year EPS estimates for ROST (Q1–Q4 2027, FY2027; Q1–Q4 2028, FY2028; FY2029), boosting FY2027 to $7.23 (from $7.00) and FY2028 to $7.89 (from $7.34). Higher modeled earnings across quarters suggests analysts see stronger revenue or margin momentum ahead — a clear positive for forward earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Ross’ store expansion and merchandise gains as drivers of comp growth and long‑term market reach, supporting the raised estimates. Will Ross Stores’ Store Expansions and Other Initiatives Aid?

Zacks highlights Ross’ store expansion and merchandise gains as drivers of comp growth and long‑term market reach, supporting the raised estimates. Positive Sentiment: Ross was also featured among stocks with high return on equity (ROE), highlighting its cash generation and profitability profile versus peers — a constructive signal for long‑term investors. 5 Stocks With High ROE to Bet on as Oil Price Volatility Hits Markets

Ross was also featured among stocks with high return on equity (ROE), highlighting its cash generation and profitability profile versus peers — a constructive signal for long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the estimate lifts, Zacks retains a “Hold” rating on ROST — indicating the firm sees upside in earnings but not enough to move to a buy. That keeps immediate analyst sentiment neutral.

Despite the estimate lifts, Zacks retains a “Hold” rating on ROST — indicating the firm sees upside in earnings but not enough to move to a buy. That keeps immediate analyst sentiment neutral. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sensitivity risk: ROST trades at an elevated P/E (~31x). With higher expectations priced in, the stock could be vulnerable to downside if comps, margins or guidance disappoint.

About Ross Stores

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Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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