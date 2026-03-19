Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.54.

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Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9%

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $5.74 on Thursday, hitting $102.83. 522,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,941. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $105.69.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 282.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $1,083,905.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,758.30. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 34,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $2,840,446.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 580,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,880,052.40. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,167 shares of company stock worth $16,889,199. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,171,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,413,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,114,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,415,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

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