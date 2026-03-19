Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.31 and last traded at $97.6850, with a volume of 56884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTGX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

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Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 282.83%.The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 46,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $3,840,855.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,401.60. The trade was a 43.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $1,673,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,796. This represents a 71.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,167 shares of company stock worth $16,889,199. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 138.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

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