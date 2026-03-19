ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.35 and last traded at $102.47. Approximately 5,035,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,678,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.92.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $113.79.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

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