ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $85.17. 9,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 7,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Get ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 231.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.