Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,995 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 1.9% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,995,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,771,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,680,000 after buying an additional 847,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,374,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,096,000 after buying an additional 2,277,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,785,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,847,000 after acquiring an additional 318,902 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,044,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 2.1%

IEUR opened at $69.84 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.