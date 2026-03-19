Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,375 Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,113,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after acquiring an additional 876,754 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 81.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,911,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,163,000 after acquiring an additional 860,984 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 112.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,232,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 652,257 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 62.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,676,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 644,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 277.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 600,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

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Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE SQM opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Announces Dividend

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 12.85%.Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE: SQM) is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM’s product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

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