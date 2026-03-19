Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $256.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.76.

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Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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