Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Portus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,216,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,638,000 after buying an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,484,000 after acquiring an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $237.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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