Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Portus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $209.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

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Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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