Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Portofino Resources Trading Up 100.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Portofino Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

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