Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 225,885 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. $BWMN

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,885 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 478,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.10 million, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.12 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

BWMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $265,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,368,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,398,115.06. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.