Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 100,463 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 100,463 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $641,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $34,244,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 35.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 61,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

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Western Digital Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $304.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.76. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $319.62. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Key Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,630.14. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

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