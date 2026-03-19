Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. $GWRS

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,440 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 18,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $131,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,560,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,439,084.80. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $215.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.96. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Global Water Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) is a publicly traded holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in the ownership and management of water and wastewater utilities. The company provides critical potable water delivery, wastewater collection and treatment, and reclaimed water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across select communities in Central and Southern Arizona.

The company operates multiple regulated utility systems, serving communities such as Anthem, Biltmore, Florence and San Tan Valley.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.