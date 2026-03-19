Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.73.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.