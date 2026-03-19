Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,459,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 930.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,817 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $100,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Air Lease Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $679.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 35.72%.Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

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