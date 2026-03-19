Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

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Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:C opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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