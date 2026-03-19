Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $20.97 Million Stock Position in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 10.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 25.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,158,000 after buying an additional 46,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

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SiTime Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ SITM opened at $343.78 on Thursday. SiTime Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $446.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $400.00 target price on SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITM

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.73, for a total value of $1,511,055.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,379.82. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total value of $4,017,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,938 shares in the company, valued at $23,370,538.86. This represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $9,851,457. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

Further Reading

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