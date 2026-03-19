Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Position in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,955 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 53.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.25. Universal Display Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.03 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $172.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.35 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 37.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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