Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 102,000 Shares of OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in OR Royalties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in OR Royalties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in OR Royalties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 632,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

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OR Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.75. OR Royalties Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 74.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered OR Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OR Royalties

OR Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

See Also

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