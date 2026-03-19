Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 91,971 Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 91,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Affirm by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 90.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 41.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.61. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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