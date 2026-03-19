Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 253,469 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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