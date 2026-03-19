Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. $AEXA

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEXA. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $528,000.

Get American Exceptionalism Acquisition alerts:

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AEXA opened at $11.16 on Thursday. American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, American Exceptionalism Acquisition has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Exceptionalism Acquisition

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world’s hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. — We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Exceptionalism Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Exceptionalism Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.