Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 242,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 54.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 629,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 86,290 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 73,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Bank of America Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE BAC opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $335.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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