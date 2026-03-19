PMG Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 48,091 BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. $CII

PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1,712.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

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BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $21.85 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: CII) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured floating-rate loans (commonly referred to as bank loans), high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other credit instruments. In order to enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through borrowings and derivative exposures.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality, yield generation and risk management.

See Also

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