PMG Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF $BALI

PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BATS:BALI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. PMG Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 3,991.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 268,843 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 71,009.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 296,818 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS BALI opened at $31.19 on Thursday. iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $32.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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