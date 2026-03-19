PMG Family Office LLC Invests $527,000 in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Royce Small-Cap Trust Trading Down 1.1%

RVT opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Small-Cap Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

(Free Report)

Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

Further Reading

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