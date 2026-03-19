PMG Family Office LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up about 1.7% of PMG Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PMG Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,000.

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Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

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