PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 290,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 74,995 shares.The stock last traded at $52.10 and had previously closed at $51.99.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,102,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (Component Securities) of the Underlying Index.

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