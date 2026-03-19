Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director Sells $662,606.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.37, for a total value of $662,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,193.37. This represents a 30.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $173.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

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Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

More Phillips 66 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded PSX to “strong‑buy,” which can attract buyers and support near‑term momentum. Read More.

Jefferies upgraded PSX to “strong‑buy,” which can attract buyers and support near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Phillips 66 recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.27 (paid Mar 4), increasing yield and reinforcing the company’s cash‑return policy for income investors. Read More.

Phillips 66 recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.27 (paid Mar 4), increasing yield and reinforcing the company’s cash‑return policy for income investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 175 shares (~$30k), a small insider buy that provides modest validation from management-level ownership. Read More.

Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 175 shares (~$30k), a small insider buy that provides modest validation from management-level ownership. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $170 but kept a “neutral” rating—an adjustment that tracks higher prices but is not a clear catalyst. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target to $170 but kept a “neutral” rating—an adjustment that tracks higher prices but is not a clear catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Piper Sandler energy conference; the transcript provides operational color for investors but contained no market‑moving surprises. Read More.

Management presented at the Piper Sandler energy conference; the transcript provides operational color for investors but contained no market‑moving surprises. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Phillips 66 entered a 364‑day $2.25 billion term loan — a sizable short‑term funding action that supports liquidity but raises questions about near‑term debt rollover and cost. Read More.

Phillips 66 entered a 364‑day $2.25 billion term loan — a sizable short‑term funding action that supports liquidity but raises questions about near‑term debt rollover and cost. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: EVP Brian Mandell disposed of ~42,800 shares (~$7.26M), a large sale that can weigh on sentiment and prompt investor caution. Read More.

Significant insider selling: EVP Brian Mandell disposed of ~42,800 shares (~$7.26M), a large sale that can weigh on sentiment and prompt investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares (~$662k), trimming her stake by ~30%, adding to visible insider exits this month. Read More.

About Phillips 66

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Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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