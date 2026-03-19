Peterson Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $317,795,000. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 305,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 633,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,993,000 after buying an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 484,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,651,000 after acquiring an additional 240,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 564,003.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 186,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 186,121 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $615.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $662.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

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