Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.88 and traded as high as $13.50. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 85,045 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 5.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

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Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PESI) is a specialized provider of environmental and nuclear waste management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including treatment, recycling, processing, volume reduction and disposal of hazardous, radioactive and mixed wastes. Its capabilities span thermal, chemical and physical treatment technologies, supported by a network of licensed facilities designed to handle complex waste streams.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Perma-Fix has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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