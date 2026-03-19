Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $729,000 in AXT Inc $AXTI

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.35% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXT by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 405,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 313,618 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 12,816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $406,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 109,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,681.50. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Chang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,224. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,278 shares of company stock worth $21,196,754. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AXTI

AXT Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.75. AXT Inc has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

(Free Report)

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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