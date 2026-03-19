Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,695 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 103.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sportradar Group by 788.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.16.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 2.00. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.59 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.73%.Sportradar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sportradar Group

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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