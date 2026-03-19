Penn Capital Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,137 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 135,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 860,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 649,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 239,790 shares during the last quarter.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 0.8%

GRDN opened at $33.83 on Thursday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GRDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

Further Reading

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