Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 8,659 Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. $OPY

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.08% of Oppenheimer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $423,700.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,448.59. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Oppenheimer Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $94.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $872.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $472.63 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report).

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