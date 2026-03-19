Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422,266 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,018 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.99% of Peabody Energy worth $64,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,092,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,208,031 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $123,572,000 after buying an additional 1,487,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,039,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,645,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,243,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Peabody Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $73,693.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,803.56. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 13,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $505,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 113,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,216. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BTU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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