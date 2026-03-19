Payne Capital Management LLC Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Payne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Payne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Payne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $215.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $235.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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