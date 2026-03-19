Payne Capital Management LLC Buys 7,642 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Payne Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Payne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Payne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after buying an additional 5,653,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 735.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,196 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,220,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,540 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,568.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,164,000 after buying an additional 941,151 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,960,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,981,000 after purchasing an additional 847,016 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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