Patria Private Equity Trust (LON:PPET) Trading Up 2.8% – Here’s Why

Patria Private Equity Trust (LON:PPET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 and last traded at GBX 578. Approximately 238,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 139,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562.

Patria Private Equity Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £840.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

Get Patria Private Equity Trust alerts:

Patria Private Equity Trust (LON:PPET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 2.17 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patria Private Equity Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Duncan Budge purchased 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 per share, with a total value of £29,835.10. Also, insider Dugald Agble acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 614 per share, with a total value of £11,052. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,804 shares of company stock worth $9,061,893. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Patria Private Equity Trust plc (LON:PPET) is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange that provides investors with access to private equity opportunities in Latin America. The trust is managed by Patria, a specialist alternative asset manager with a focus on the region, and it is structured to give public-market investors exposure to privately negotiated equity investments that are typically difficult to access through traditional listed equities.

The trust’s principal activities involve making and managing a diversified portfolio of private equity investments, including primary fund commitments, co-investments alongside sponsor-led funds, secondary purchases and direct equity stakes in companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.