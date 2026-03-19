Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stake Increased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $46,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,184.05. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $3,729,476.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,525. This trade represents a 30.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,252 shares of company stock valued at $27,888,535. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $223.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Argus upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

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Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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