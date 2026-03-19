Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of PLTR opened at $152.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.73. The company has a market capitalization of $365.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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