Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.
Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance
Shares of PFHO remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
About Pacific Health Care Organization
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