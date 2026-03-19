Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

Shares of PFHO remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

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About Pacific Health Care Organization

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Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

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