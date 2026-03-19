Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.04. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $8.2450, with a volume of 567,247 shares trading hands.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.2%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $738.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78.
Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.4%.
Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.
Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.
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