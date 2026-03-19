Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.04. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $8.2450, with a volume of 567,247 shares trading hands.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $738.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78.

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Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.4%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 70.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 682,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

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