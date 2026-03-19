Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

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Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 386,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 13.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $634,461.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,159.76. This represents a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $261,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,414.20. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,692,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,691 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,739,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,389,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $61,528,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings this week, lifting sentiment and buying interest — Mizuho raised its target to $68 and moved to Outperform, supporting upside momentum. Mizuho Price Target Raise

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings this week, lifting sentiment and buying interest — Mizuho raised its target to $68 and moved to Outperform, supporting upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Barclays increased its target to $62 and gave an Overweight call, adding institutional credibility to the rally. Barclays Boosts Price Target

Barclays increased its target to $62 and gave an Overweight call, adding institutional credibility to the rally. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen bumped its target to $60 and reiterated a Buy, which likely contributed to intraday gains. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen bumped its target to $60 and reiterated a Buy, which likely contributed to intraday gains. Positive Sentiment: Broader sector strength — rising crude prices amid Middle East tensions — is lifting energy names including Ovintiv, supporting better near‑term earnings potential and investor flows. Sector Tailwinds

Broader sector strength — rising crude prices amid Middle East tensions — is lifting energy names including Ovintiv, supporting better near‑term earnings potential and investor flows. Neutral Sentiment: Ovintiv recently declared a quarterly dividend ($0.30/share) and posted a strong quarterly EPS beat in February — supportive fundamentals but not a near‑term catalyst on their own. MarketBeat Company Note

Ovintiv recently declared a quarterly dividend ($0.30/share) and posted a strong quarterly EPS beat in February — supportive fundamentals but not a near‑term catalyst on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple near‑term and FY EPS estimates (cuts to several 2026–2027 quarter and full‑year forecasts and a Hold rating), increasing downside risk if revisions continue. Zacks Estimates Cut

Zacks Research trimmed multiple near‑term and FY EPS estimates (cuts to several 2026–2027 quarter and full‑year forecasts and a Hold rating), increasing downside risk if revisions continue. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Meghan Eilers sold 11,582 shares at about $54.78 (disclosed in an SEC filing). While insider sales can be for personal reasons, they may be viewed negatively by some investors. Insider Sale Filing

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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